5th annual Maker Market
Maryland Avenue Montessori School 2418 N. Maryland Ave., City of Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211
The Maryland Avenue Montessori School-Parents and Teachers Organization (MAM PTO) is excited to announce their 5th annual Maker Market featuring more than 40 local makers of beautiful things.
Saturday, January 26th 2019
10AM-2PM
2418 N Maryland Ave
MKE, WI 53211
(parking and entry on Prospect Ave)
This event is open to the public, $5 admission for adults. There will be refreshments and food sales by our own student-run Blue MAMmoth Café as well as henna and face painting by Hands of Henna by Anita and The Last Whimsy respectively
Among our more than 40 Makers we are thrilled to have back some of Milwaukee's premier makers in James Steeno Gallery, Mamie's Sweet Treats, MilRAWkee Alt. and Carrie's Crispies as well as feature some Makers new to the MAM Market in Scott Norris Photography, Yasmin's Silk Studio and Shovel + Spade. There will be prize drawings every 30 minutes, a youth Maker gallery and a make & take project fit for all ages. Don't miss it.
Facebook event link and more information @MAMmakersmarket
https://www.facebook.com/events/2423053741056414/
Please reach out to
MAM Market Coordinator
Jenni Hofschulte
414-507-3226
with any questions &/or media request.
Monies raised will support the work of the MAM PTO in its mission to coordinate thousands of volunteer hours each year by aligning talents and resources in the school and in the community as well as providing some of the “extras” that help make MAM a great place for our staff and families.
Maryland Avenue Montessori is proud to be a Milwaukee Public School.
Confirmed 2019 MAM Maker Market makers:
A Happy Thought Indeed
Alonzo Artistry
Amanda’s homemade juices
Art By Dan
Auburn Home Decor
BeThat...Handmade Jewelry
Blue Fire Foods
Blue MAMmoth Cafe
CanelitaBrown
Carrie's Crispies
chalk couture
Cream City Rocks
Danidorem
Everything Goes Media, LLC
Hands of Henna by Anita
Happy Heart Arts
hopfinger studio boutique
indigobody
James Steeno Gallery
Just Goods
Laura’s Designs
Lynn's Rainbow Creations
Mamie's Sweet Treats
MilRAWkee Alt.
One Last Piece LLC
Painted stones by Marketa Cechova
Picture the Cosmos
Scott Norris Photography
Sew Cozy MKE
Shovel + Spade
tangled fibres
The Bezert
The Last Whimsy Face Painting
Toolbox Creations
Walinder Woodworking
Weepereas
WolleWerk - Felted Wool Creations
Wood Sol
Xoc Salsa & Jelly
Yasmins Silk Studio