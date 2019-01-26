The Maryland Avenue Montessori School-Parents and Teachers Organization (MAM PTO) is excited to announce their 5th annual Maker Market featuring more than 40 local makers of beautiful things.

Saturday, January 26th 2019

10AM-2PM

2418 N Maryland Ave

MKE, WI 53211

(parking and entry on Prospect Ave)

This event is open to the public, $5 admission for adults. There will be refreshments and food sales by our own student-run Blue MAMmoth Café as well as henna and face painting by Hands of Henna by Anita and The Last Whimsy respectively

Among our more than 40 Makers we are thrilled to have back some of Milwaukee's premier makers in James Steeno Gallery, Mamie's Sweet Treats, MilRAWkee Alt. and Carrie's Crispies as well as feature some Makers new to the MAM Market in Scott Norris Photography, Yasmin's Silk Studio and Shovel + Spade. There will be prize drawings every 30 minutes, a youth Maker gallery and a make & take project fit for all ages. Don't miss it.

Facebook event link and more information @MAMmakersmarket

https://www.facebook.com/events/2423053741056414/

Please reach out to

MAM Market Coordinator

Jenni Hofschulte

414-507-3226

with any questions &/or media request.

Monies raised will support the work of the MAM PTO in its mission to coordinate thousands of volunteer hours each year by aligning talents and resources in the school and in the community as well as providing some of the “extras” that help make MAM a great place for our staff and families.

Maryland Avenue Montessori is proud to be a Milwaukee Public School.

Confirmed 2019 MAM Maker Market makers:

A Happy Thought Indeed

Alonzo Artistry

Amanda’s homemade juices

Art By Dan

Auburn Home Decor

BeThat...Handmade Jewelry

Blue Fire Foods

Blue MAMmoth Cafe

CanelitaBrown

Carrie's Crispies

chalk couture

Cream City Rocks

Danidorem

Everything Goes Media, LLC

Hands of Henna by Anita

Happy Heart Arts

hopfinger studio boutique

indigobody

James Steeno Gallery

Just Goods

Laura’s Designs

Lynn's Rainbow Creations

Mamie's Sweet Treats

MilRAWkee Alt.

One Last Piece LLC

Painted stones by Marketa Cechova

Picture the Cosmos

Scott Norris Photography

Sew Cozy MKE

Shovel + Spade

tangled fibres

The Bezert

The Last Whimsy Face Painting

Toolbox Creations

Walinder Woodworking

Weepereas

WolleWerk - Felted Wool Creations

Wood Sol

Xoc Salsa & Jelly

Yasmins Silk Studio