5th annual Pendulum Coffee Festival
Evolution Milwaukee 1023 Old World 3rd St. , Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Find coffee in common at the 5th annual Pendulum Coffee Festival in Milwaukee. Try coffee from all over the state sourced from all over the world. Meet new roasters, shop the local vendors and meet new people as we gather to enjoy the love of coffee we have in common. Get tickets at PendulumCoffee.com. $10 online, $15 at the door.
