68th Annual South Shore Frolics

It is South Shore Frolics time! The 68th annual Frolics for the 22nd year under the auspices of the Bay View Lions Club will be Friday, July 14 – Sunday, July 16 at South Shore Park in Bay View. To be clear, last year’s fireworks issues have been resolved. “We absolutely, positively will have our usual outstanding fireworks shows AND the outstanding grand finale fireworks BOTH Friday and Saturday nights at 10 p.m.,” stated Lyn Graziano, President of the Bay View Lions Club. “We will ‘shake the lake’ and ‘blow-up the sky’ with our always fantastic fireworks show combining both aerials and groundworks that have made the signature Frolics fireworks among the best in Southeast, Wisconsin.”

“The Bartolotta/ Wolverine Fireworks Company through our very generous sponsor, Jim Wing of W.B. Bottle Company in Bay View, has promised that they will not disappoint our anticipated huge crowds. Our fireworks will be awesome as always and we have so many other fun activities all weekend including music from the Frolics stage, a variety of food, an art show, a classic car show, a fish fry, a huge raffle, karaoke, a canine demo, kids workshops and free kids games, plus an outdoor Catholic Mass”, said Graziano. The Frolics are a big part of summer in Milwaukee, as the Frolics are the longest running free festival in the city. Here is the 2017 South Shore Frolics schedule. For updates, go to: www.southshorefrolics.org

Friday, July 14

4:00-9:00 p.m.: Fish Fry, “the south shore’s best”

4:00-5:15 p.m.: Music by Tom Trisco, a salute to Neil Young

6:00-10:00 p.m.: Music by Generation Z, pop, R & B and Motown favorites

10:00 p.m.: “Atomic” Fireworks, on the beach and in the air!

Saturday, July 15

12:00-3:00 p.m.: Home Depot Kids Workshop, all supplies furnished free

1:00-2:00 p.m.: Kohl’s Wild Theater Program

1:00-5:00 p.m.: Music, “Doin’ It Live Karaoke”, think you can sing, give it a try!

3:30-5:00 p.m.: Free kids games on the hill

5:00 p.m.: Canine Demo with officers and animals from the Milwaukee County House of Correction

6:00-10:00 p.m.: Music by Chameleon, classic rock from Madison’s best show band!

10:00 p.m.: “Atomic” Fireworks, on the beach and in the air !

Sunday, July 16

8:00 a.m.- 3:00 p.m.: 19th annual Classic Car Show, more than 125 vehicles!

9:30 a.m.: Outdoor Catholic Mass from the Frolics stage, Fr. Tom Whitliff, the Bishop of Bay View, presiding, followed by fellowship

10:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m.: Bay View Arts Guild’s “Frolics Festival of Art”

5:00 p.m.: Frolics end, see you in 2018, July 13-14-15!