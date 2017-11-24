6th Annual Black Friday Beerfest

Friday, Nov. 24, 4–7 p.m. (V.I.P. entry at 3 p.m.)

Forget the mall. The best way to spend Black Friday is with great friends and your favorite craft breweries at the Harley-Davidson Museum. Tickets are now on sale for what is sure to be another sold-out affair. Sample a variety of beers from hoppy IPAs to farm-fresh ciders from many of the Midwest’s top craft breweries. VIP packages are $60 and include early entry, H-D Museum ticket (valid for one visit within one year), H-D™ can koozie and a food voucher. General admission event tickets are $45 and include a food voucher.