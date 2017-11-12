6th Annual Fight For A Funky Cure Fundraiser w/hosts Tyrone Bizzon Miller & Tiffany Miller

We all know someone who has been affected by breast cancer. So on November 12th, 2017, will not only fight for a cure, we will

FIGHT FOR A FUNKY CURE!

A collection of MIlwaukee's best poets, MCs, artists and performers come together for this special one-of-a-kind event to celebrate the ones we love through music and art, with 100% of the proceeds going to Cynthia's Breast Cancer Giving Circle. Performers include Brit Nicole, Mikey Cody Apollo, Bobby Drake, Destinny Fletcher, Elle Renee, AUTOMatic and more! And there will be live art by Jazz West!

All of our sponsors have generously donated raffle prizes that will be given away throughout the evening and our gracious venue Company Brewing is donating a portion of their dinner sales to the cause. Visit http:// reservations.companybrewing .com/ for dinner reservations.

Don't miss this fun event for a cause!