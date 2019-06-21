On Friday June 21st at 6:00 PM, the Five O’Clock Steakhouse at 2416 W. State St. in Milwaukee will host their 6th Annual Milwaukee Legends Beer Dinner to benefit the Charge Against Cancer (Canine Cancer Research) http://www.charge-against-cancer.com and MADACC (Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission) http://madacc.org/

This $70 per plate event is a 4-course all-inclusive dinner with each course including a beer pairing from both the Sprecher & Lakefront Breweries. Jim Klisch from Lakefront Brewery and Randy Sprecher and Don Wambach from Sprecher Brewery will be on hand to give a detailed description of each beer as it is paired with each course. Seating is limited, and this event sells out quickly. There will also be a silent auction with items on everyone’s wish list.

Five O’Clock Steakhouse http://www.fiveoclocksteakhouse.com at 2416 W. State St. has been a family-owned and operated Milwaukee landmark since 1946. Recently named Wisconsin’s best steakhouse by the Food Network, the multi award-winning Five O’Clock is a true destination dining experience that embodies the traditional Midwest supper club, combining the finest steaks with outstanding service. The Five O’Clock’s Alley Cat Lounge features private dining and free live music weekly with classic cocktails and a retro 40’s atmosphere.

The Charge Against Cancer research fund helps the University of Wisconsin School of Veterinary Medicine. The oncology service is world-renowned for making clinical advances in the medical treatments of cats and dogs with cancer.

MADACC is a public safety organization that rescues and assures safe, temporary shelter, basic veterinary and humane care for over 10,000 stray, unwanted, abandoned, mistreated and injured animals each year — more than any other animal control organization in Wisconsin.