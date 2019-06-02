6th Annual Vintage Car Show Benefit on Behalf of: Milwaukee Homeless Veterans Initiative & Dryhootch Milwaukee

On Sunday June 2nd from 12 Noon until 4:00 PM the Five O’Clock Steakhouse will host their 6th annual Vintage Car Show in their parking lot at 24th and State. The event is a fundraiser on behalf of the Milwaukee Homeless Veterans Initiative and Dryhootch Milwaukee.

The Car Show will feature prizes for car categories, raffles, a food truck and live music. If you wish to register your car, you can do so by emailing dine@fiveoclocksteakhouse.com.

Admission is free, but with a suggested donation of $20, guests will receive a $20 gift certificate to the Five O’Clock Steakhouse – “Give 20, Get 20”.

“Dryhootch and the Milwaukee Homeless Veterans Initiative have made it their mission to help veterans and their families” noted Stelio Kalkounos, managing partner of The Five O’Clock Steakhouse. “We’re honored to host an event that deserves the entire community’s support.”

Five O’Clock Steakhouse at 2416 W. State St. has been a family-owned and operated Milwaukee landmark since 1946. Named Wisconsin’s best steakhouse by the Food Network, the multi award-winning Five O’Clock is a true destination dining experience that embodies the traditional Midwest supper club, combining the finest steaks with outstanding service.

Dryhootch is a non-profit 501c3 organization formed by combat Veterans to help Veterans in their return home. Dryhootch is a retail coffee shop run by and for Veterans, which would also support an extended network of Veteran families, and encourage Veteran interaction with the community as a whole, “helping Veterans who survived the war, survive the peace.”

The Milwaukee Homeless Veteran’s initiative is founded and run by Veterans. MHVI’s mission is to help homeless and at-risk Veterans reach and maintain their highest levels of independence, offering unique programs in cooperation with the VA, the Wisconsin Dept. of Veterans Affairs, County Veteran Service Officers and other non-profit agencies.