Theatre Gigante presents

7(x1) SAMURAI

created & performed by David Gaines

A great send-up of Kurosawa’s The Seven Samurai, this award-winning solo show by David Gaines is one of the best physical theater performances you’ll ever see! A rare opportunity!

A tour de force of storytelling and physical theatre. Mr. Gaines is an extraordinary theatre artist. It’s dazzling! - Milwaukee Magazine

‘Samurai’ spoof is a cut above the rest...Gaines’ novelty act nabbed a well-deserved ‘Pick of the Fringe’ award at this year’s Capital Fringe Festival.

- The Washington Post

...the house I saw...was packed to the gills, laughed throughout the performance, and gave Gaines a standing ovation when it was over.

- DCist.com

ONE WEEKEND ONLY!

November 17 7:30pm (w/post-show reception)

November 18 7:30pm

November 19 2:00pm (w/post-show talk-back)

Kenilworth 508 Theatre

1925 E Kenilworth Place

tickets: gigantesamurai.brownpapertickets.com or 800-838-3006