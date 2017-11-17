Theatre Gigante presents: 7(x1) SAMURAI
UWM Kenilworth Studio 508 1925 E. Kenilworth Place, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Theatre Gigante presents
7(x1) SAMURAI
created & performed by David Gaines
A great send-up of Kurosawa’s The Seven Samurai, this award-winning solo show by David Gaines is one of the best physical theater performances you’ll ever see! A rare opportunity!
A tour de force of storytelling and physical theatre. Mr. Gaines is an extraordinary theatre artist. It’s dazzling! - Milwaukee Magazine
‘Samurai’ spoof is a cut above the rest...Gaines’ novelty act nabbed a well-deserved ‘Pick of the Fringe’ award at this year’s Capital Fringe Festival.
- The Washington Post
...the house I saw...was packed to the gills, laughed throughout the performance, and gave Gaines a standing ovation when it was over.
- DCist.com
ONE WEEKEND ONLY!
November 17 7:30pm (w/post-show reception)
November 18 7:30pm
November 19 2:00pm (w/post-show talk-back)
Kenilworth 508 Theatre
1925 E Kenilworth Place
tickets: gigantesamurai.brownpapertickets.com or 800-838-3006