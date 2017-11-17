74th Annual Holiday Folk Fair International

Holiday Folk Fair International will be held Fri., Nov. 17 – Sun., Nov. 19, 2017 at the State Fair Park Exposition Center in West Allis, Wis.

A program of the International Institute of Wisconsin, Holiday Folk Fair International celebrates the cultural heritage of the people living in southeastern Wisconsin. This year’s theme, “Celebrate the Culture of Welcome,” will allow Fair-goers the opportunity to learn the traditions and symbolism of cultures as it relates to welcoming individuals and how it is incorporated into music, food, dance, arts, and crafts.

Special attractions in 2017 include invited international performers and artisans, photographic exhibits, the Artisan corner, the Kohl’s Color Wheels display, the Wisconsin Woodturners, and a bonsai exhibit.

The three-day event features the All Nations Theater with traditional music and dance, the World Café offering traditional dishes, the International Stage where young people perform their ethnic dances, the Tanzhauz (Music Pavilion) where attendees dance and sing along with a variety of musical styling’s, the Coffee House where patrons enjoy a beverage and baked goods while listening to talented musicians, Heritage Lane with unique traditions and customs through interactive exhibits, the International Bazaar where cultural artifacts create a unique shopping experience, and the Callen Construction Chef’s Stage featuring local chefs preparing traditional cuisine.

Hours on Fri., Nov. 17 are 2 p.m. – 10 p.m.; 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. on Sat., Nov. 18; and 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. on Sun., Nov. 19.

Advance tickets will be sold for $10 each, with family four-packs for $36, and available for purchase on-line at www.folkfair.org.Admission at the gate will be $12 for adults; $8 for children ages 6 to 12; children under the age of five will be admitted at no charge. Those 62 and over will be admitted for $10, and all military personnel with a military ID card will be admitted free.

For more information on the 2017 Holiday Folk Fair International, visit www.folkfair.org or call the International Institute of Wisconsin at 414-225-6225.