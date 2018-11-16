75th Annual Holiday Folk Fair International Allows Patrons to Travel Around the World

The 75th Holiday Folk Fair International will be held Fri., Nov. 16 – Sun., Nov. 18, 2018 at the State Fair Park Exposition Center in West Allis, Wis.

A program of the International Institute of Wisconsin (IIW), Holiday Folk Fair International celebrates the cultural heritage of the people living in southeastern Wisconsin. This year’s theme, “Celebrate the Culture of Diversity,” will allow Fair-goers the opportunity to honor a community of people bound together by common ties, such as language, customs and beliefs, by what they think, how they behave, what they value, and what they pass on to the next generation.

“The Holiday Folk Fair International is a festival that allows cultures from around the world to showcase their traditions and heritage. As we foster an environment of learning and understanding, of respect and tolerance, visitors will begin to find within themselves the necessary qualities for shaping their lives and that of their community, as well as of our state and nation,” said Alexander Durtka, Jr., President of the IIW. “Our communities provide an identity and a sense of belonging. They help us discover who we are and why. It is our culture that shapes our identity and influences our behavior.”

Special attractions in 2018 include invited international performers and artisans, photographic exhibits, the Artisan corner, the Kohl’s Color Wheels display, the Wisconsin Woodturners, and a bonsai exhibit.

The three-day event features the All Nations Theater with traditional music and dance, the World Café offering traditional dishes, the International Stage where young people perform their ethnic dances, the Tanzhauz (Music Pavilion) where attendees dance and sing along with a variety of musical stylings, the Coffee House where patrons enjoy a beverage and baked goods while listening to talented musicians, Heritage Lane with unique traditions and customs through interactive exhibits, the International Bazaar where cultural artifacts create a unique shopping experience, and the Chef’s Stage featuring local chefs preparing traditional cuisine.

Hours on Fri., Nov. 16 are 2 p.m. – 9 p.m.; 10 a.m. – 9 p.m. on Sat., Nov. 17; and 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. on Sun., Nov. 18.

Advance tickets will be sold for $10 each, with family four-packs for $36, and available for purchase online at www.folkfair.org. Admission at the gate will be $12 for adults; $8 for children ages 6 to 12; children under the age of five will be admitted at no charge. Those 62 and over will be admitted for $10, and all military personnel with a military ID card will be admitted free.

For more information on the 2018 Holiday Folk Fair International, visit www.folkfair.org or call the International Institute of Wisconsin at 414-225-6225.