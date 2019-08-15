7th Annual Wilson Center Guitar Festival

Join us for our seventh annual celebration of all things guitar! In addition to live competition rounds in five different genres (Blues, Classical, Fingerstyle, Jazz, and Rock) with $40,000 in cash prizes, the Festival offers something for music lovers of all ages, to include master classes and workshops, leading industry vendors featuring the latest and greatest guitar gear, live music from local artists, guitar exhibits, guitar yoga, and more. The Festival culminates with a ticketed headliner concert, and guitar legends to perform at past Festivals have included rock and blues Hall of Famer Elvin Bishop (2018), jazz legend and former band leader of The Tonight Show Kevin Eubanks (2017), bona fide guitar hero and perennial poll winner Al Di Meola (2016), fingerstyle legend Leo Kottke (2015), influential Nuevo flamenco guitarists Jesse Cook (2014), and virtuoso and Genesis lead guitarist Daryl Stuermer (2013). The 2019 Festival headliner will be announced in April, and the full schedule of events will be announced in June!