88.9 Presents "Locals Only" w/Detlef Schrempf & One Lane Bridge

Nomad World Pub 1401 E. Brady St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202

Get to Nomad World Pub on Wednesdays for local musicians and bands, brought to you by 88Nine Radio Milwaukee, Great Lakes Distillery, and Ale Asylum! Enjoy drink deals and a rotating mix of Milwaukee artists from 8:30–close.

Up-to-date list of bands at nomadworldpub.com

Nomad World Pub 1401 E. Brady St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Beer, Wine, Spirits & More!, Live Music/Performance
