88Nine Block Party w/Noname, Strand of Oaks, Field Report, REYNA, D'Amato, Abby Jeanne (1:30pm)
88Nine Radio Milwaukee 220 E. Pittsburgh Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53204
Event time: 1:30PM - 10PM
Saturday, June 24 at 1:30PM - 10PM
As part of 88Nine's 10th anniversary celebrations, 88Nine RadioMilwaukee will be a Block Party, presented by Educators Credit Union
Join us for a day of food, art, community and most importantly, MUSIC
Several interactive art installations, designed by Workshop Architects, will take place throughout the festival grounds, and local food vendors will offer a variety of items.
Best of all, the block party is free and open to the public!
The 88Nine Block Party is presented by Educators Credit Union, and is produced in partnership with Pabst Theater Group.