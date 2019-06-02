8th Annual Musical Benefit for Project Concern

St. Mark's Evangelical Lutheran Church 3515 E. Van Norman Ave., Cudahy, Wisconsin 53110

The friends and families of St. Mark's Lutheran Church is hosting a musical benefit concert for Project Concern, a non-profit organization serving low income residents of Cudahy and St. Francis. Musical pieces will be performed by St. Mark's Bells, St. Mark's Choir, and St. Mark's Brass. The benefit also includes several solo and ensemble performances. A free will offering will be accepted at the door.

St. Mark's Evangelical Lutheran Church 3515 E. Van Norman Ave., Cudahy, Wisconsin 53110 View Map
Benefits / Charity, Concerts
