8th Annual Musical Benefit for Project Concern
St. Mark's Evangelical Lutheran Church 3515 E. Van Norman Ave., Cudahy, Wisconsin 53110
The friends and families of St. Mark's Lutheran Church is hosting a musical benefit concert for Project Concern, a non-profit organization serving low income residents of Cudahy and St. Francis. Musical pieces will be performed by St. Mark's Bells, St. Mark's Choir, and St. Mark's Brass. The benefit also includes several solo and ensemble performances. A free will offering will be accepted at the door.
Info
St. Mark's Evangelical Lutheran Church 3515 E. Van Norman Ave., Cudahy, Wisconsin 53110 View Map
Benefits / Charity, Concerts