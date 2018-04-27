Vliet Street Business Association to Host 8th Annual West Side Artwalk

Popular Annual Event Will Highlight Work of Local Artists

The West Side Artwalk will return to West Vliet Street this weekend, hosted by the West Vliet Street Business Association.

The event will be held Friday, April 27 from 5 to 8 p.m. and Saturday, April 28 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the commercial corridor that runs along Vliet Street from 47th to 60th streets.

Businesses along the corridor will be open during during Artwalk, with the following establishments hosting local artists:

Swoon (5422 West Vliet) will feature the work of artist Kelli Greentree (https://www.artbykelli.net), who creates original oil and acrylic paintings using characteristic bright bold colors and black outlines.

Luce Lighting (5401 West Vliet) will display the work of Dave Watkins (http://www.realabstract.com/), an abstract painter whose canvas becomes the city, using texture and layers of color to reflect thoughts, feelings and experiences.

Barcelona (5827 West Vliet) will feature the work of Cherie Burbach (http://www.cherieburbach.com), poet, mixed media artist, and freelance writer.

Pop! (5706 West Vliet ) is hosting an art show, “Hip 2B Square: Playing inside the Box,” featuring the creations of 16 local artists working in a square format or incorporating squares into their work.

Urban Sense (5402 West Vliet) will show all the entries from a recent contest held by the West Vliet Street Business Association with the students of St. Coletta Day School to create artwork for this year's Artwalk poster. The winning entry was created by Aamir Cross. St. Coletta Day School of Milwaukee, located at 1740 North 55th Street, is a nonprofit, nonsectarian educational program for students with special needs.

Square One Art Glass (5322 W. Vliet) will be doing glass blowing demos on Friday night.

Resource (5328 W. Vliet) is featuring the work of a variety of local artists.

the event, food trucks will offer BBQ, Brazilian and Salvadoran fare, joining the many restaurants along West Vliet Street opening their doors during the West Side Artwalk. Food trucks include Tudor Sabor Brazil, Pupuseria Gielito Salvadoreno, Jerico BBQ and Meat on the Street.

Learn more about this year’s West Side Artwalk at http://www.meetonvliet.com/artwalk.html.

About the Vliet Street Business Association

The Vliet Street Business Association is a non-profit civic organization dedicated to a Vliet Street renaissance. Learn more about Vliet Street Business Association at www.meetonvliet.com. Follow Vliet Street Business Association on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/WestVlietStreet.