8th Annual Zumba Party Fundraiser

Join us for a great cause by helping cancer patients with financial assistance while having a lot of fun at the Zumba Party. Our Zumba Goal is to raise $5,000+ from ticket sales and donations/pledges.

We have 3 AMAZING Zumba Instructors: Sherry, Alana, and Caroline who will help get the party of fitness started for the cause. Zumba involves dance and aerobic movements performed to energetic music. It's a great way to get in some good exercise while moving at your own pace.

- Light refreshments will be provided

- 50/50 Raffle Tickets: 1 for $5 and 5 for $20

(50% toward the CAUSE & 50% to the WINNER)

- Purchase 5 or more general admission tickets and your name will be entered for a special drawing(s)

Any questions regarding purchase of advance printed tickets call (414) 828-8689.

We hope to see you at the Zumba Party!