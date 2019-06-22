8th Annual Zumba Party Fundraiser
Brown Deer Novak Family Field House 8060 N. 60th St., Brown Deer, Wisconsin 53223
Join us for a great cause by helping cancer patients with financial assistance while having a lot of fun at the Zumba Party. Our Zumba Goal is to raise $5,000+ from ticket sales and donations/pledges.
We have 3 AMAZING Zumba Instructors: Sherry, Alana, and Caroline who will help get the party of fitness started for the cause. Zumba involves dance and aerobic movements performed to energetic music. It's a great way to get in some good exercise while moving at your own pace.
- Light refreshments will be provided
- 50/50 Raffle Tickets: 1 for $5 and 5 for $20
(50% toward the CAUSE & 50% to the WINNER)
- Purchase 5 or more general admission tickets and your name will be entered for a special drawing(s)
Any questions regarding purchase of advance printed tickets call (414) 828-8689.
We hope to see you at the Zumba Party!