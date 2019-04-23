90's Trivia Night
Barcode 2110 S. 60th St., West Allis, Wisconsin 53219
Come join THE GREATEST TRIVIA IN THE LAND!
The people have spoken and voted on the 90's to be our category this week! The will be 5 categories themed all around 90's pop culture - stay tuned on our Facebook event page for categories to be announced throughout the week!
This is NOT your average bar trivia - our focus is fun questions and fun times. Everyone who joins for their first time loves it and comes back!
RSVP to our event on Facebook to get a free answer private messaged to you the afternoon of event!
It costs nothing to join, all participants get $1 off of all drinks while they play, and the top three teams win prizes ($20, $15, and $10 bar tab credits!). Trivia begins at 6:30 and is usually done between 8 and 8:30. We typically host trivia every other Tuesday night, with a different theme each time. Follow us on Facebook for more information and to vote on themes!