The 95th Annual REALTORS® Home & Garden Show

Wisconsin State Fair Park Exposition Center 8200 W Greenfield Ave., West Allis, WI, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53214

The REALTORS® Home & Garden Show returns to the Exposition Center at Wisconsin State Fair Park and features more than 10,000 sq. ft. of live gardens, a Solutions Stage and 350+ exhibitors that invite show-goers to learn the latest tips and trends in gardening, landscaping, home improvements, cooking and more.

Friday, March 22:   10 am - 8 pm

Saturday, March 23:   10 am - 8 pm

Sunday, March 24:   10 am - 5 pm

Monday, March 25:   CLOSED

Tuesday, March 26:   CLOSED

Wednesday, March 27:   4 pm - 8 pm

Thursday, March 28:   4 pm - 8 pm

Friday, March 29:   10 am - 8 pm

Saturday, March 30:   10 am - 8 pm

Sunday, March 31:   10 am - 5 pm

Admission

Adults: $8.00

Children under 12: Free

Active or Retired Military: Free with ID

Wisconsin State Fair Park Exposition Center 8200 W Greenfield Ave., West Allis, WI, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53214
