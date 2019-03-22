The 95th Annual REALTORS® Home & Garden Show

The REALTORS® Home & Garden Show returns to the Exposition Center at Wisconsin State Fair Park and features more than 10,000 sq. ft. of live gardens, a Solutions Stage and 350+ exhibitors that invite show-goers to learn the latest tips and trends in gardening, landscaping, home improvements, cooking and more.

Friday, March 22: 10 am - 8 pm

Saturday, March 23: 10 am - 8 pm

Sunday, March 24: 10 am - 5 pm

Monday, March 25: CLOSED

Tuesday, March 26: CLOSED

Wednesday, March 27: 4 pm - 8 pm

Thursday, March 28: 4 pm - 8 pm

Friday, March 29: 10 am - 8 pm

Saturday, March 30: 10 am - 8 pm

Sunday, March 31: 10 am - 5 pm

Admission

Adults: $8.00

Children under 12: Free

Active or Retired Military: Free with ID