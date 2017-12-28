99.1 The Mix Mistletoe Show w/Hanson

Google Calendar - 99.1 The Mix Mistletoe Show w/Hanson - 2017-12-28 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - 99.1 The Mix Mistletoe Show w/Hanson - 2017-12-28 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - 99.1 The Mix Mistletoe Show w/Hanson - 2017-12-28 20:00:00 iCalendar - 99.1 The Mix Mistletoe Show w/Hanson - 2017-12-28 20:00:00

Riverside Theater 116 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203

99.1 The Mix presents The Mix Mistletoe Show featuring Hanson!  They stole our hearts in the late 90’s and they’re coming back to Milwaukee to do it all over again!  From ‘MMMbop’ to ‘Penny and Me’ to their new hit ‘I Was Born’, they’ll play that and more on Wednesday, December 20th at The Riverside Theater.  Join Elizabeth, Radar, Molly Cruz and Mike Mason for a night to remember with Hanson, Max and Magic Giant! 

Info
Riverside Theater 116 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203 View Map
Live Music/Performance
Google Calendar - 99.1 The Mix Mistletoe Show w/Hanson - 2017-12-28 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - 99.1 The Mix Mistletoe Show w/Hanson - 2017-12-28 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - 99.1 The Mix Mistletoe Show w/Hanson - 2017-12-28 20:00:00 iCalendar - 99.1 The Mix Mistletoe Show w/Hanson - 2017-12-28 20:00:00