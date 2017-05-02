Event time: 10am-3pm

Friends of Boerner Botanical Gardens will present the 9th Annual Art at The Gardens, a free fine-craft event, May 7, from 10 a.m.–3 p.m. at Boerner Botanical Gardens, 9400 W. Boerner Drive.

Twenty local artists were selected to sell their original work. Unique offerings include wearables, jewelry, photography, decorative and functional items for the home and garden, and other artwork. Artist booths will be inside the Education & Visitor Center and in the grass area in front of the building.

Inside the Center, Nell’s Café will be open until 2 p.m., and the gift shop will be open from 10 a.m.–3 p.m.

Admission to the Botanical Gardens, which includes admission to the Garden House and parking, is $5.50 for adults age 18 and up; $4.50 for students of any age with ID, Milwaukee County seniors age 60 and up with ID, and people with disabilities; and $3.50 for youths age 6-17.

For more information, call the Friends of Boerner Botanical Gardens at (414) 525-5666.