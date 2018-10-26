9th Annual Port Washington Ghost Walk and 2nd Annual Port Washington Ghost Hunt

Welcome to the 9th Annual Port Washington Ghost Walk and 2nd Annual Ghost Hunt!

Two nights only - Friday, October 26 and Saturday, October 27, 2018

Celebrate Halloween in paranormal Port Washington, WI! Located only 30 minutes north of Milwaukee, paranormal Port Washington is a bit of New England charm along Lake Michigan. Choose your evening - A ghost walk alone or a combo ghost walk+ghost hunt!

The ghost walk alone explores downtown historic haunts and in creepy Union Cemetery. It takes about 2 hours. Ghost Walks are at 7:30, 8:00, 8:30 and 9:45 pm. $15 pp

Interested in a more in-depth experience? Choose the 10:15 pm tour and partake of both the downtown ghost walk and participate in an actual GHOST HUNT led by experienced paranormal investigators. You'll receive instructions on using equipment and techniques for gathering evidence of spirit activity and it will go very late into the witching hour. Last years' investigation was brilliantly creepy so to amp up the experience, we’ve added a Sensitive to the group! What will this year bring? A limited number of spaces are available for the combo ghost walk and hunt. 10:15 pm $30 pp

For more info and to order tickets, visit www.capercompany.com, email susanscotfry@gmail.com or call 262-498-5777

Happy Halloween!