9th Annual Valentine Pancake Breakfast to benefit Happy Endings Cat Shelter
Applebee's (Greendale) 5100 S. 76th St., Greendale, Wisconsin 53129
Have a wonderful breakfast and support Happy Endings No Kill Cat Shelter at the same time. Bring that special someone for a Valentine Pancake Breakfast at Applebee's. You receive 3 pancakes, 2 pieces of bacon (while it lasts) and beverages all for only $8. As a special added bonus, you will get to meet our friendly volunteers as they serve you.
Don't have a 'plus one?' Treat yourself - you deserve it! Be sure to invite your family, friends and coworkers too!
Pre-sale online at https://squareup.com/store/happy-endings-no-kill-cat-shelter or credit cards and cash at the door
*** Proceeds benefit Happy Endings Cat Shelter ***
Please email MediaRelations@HappyEndings.us with questions.