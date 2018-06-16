Over 40 craft brewers from around the state are bringing their prized pilsners, porters, ales and ambers to Glendale June 16th, for the 9th Annual Wisconsin Beer Lovers Festival. The much anticipated annual craft beer event features more than 120 beer selections which are paired with food samples designed by local chefs to compliment the beer.

Hosted by Bayshore Town Center, Welcome to Glendale (the City of Glendale’s Convention and Visitors Bureau), All About Beer Magazine, and the Wisconsin Brewers Guild, the Wisconsin Beer Lovers Festival is a premier Midwestern beer festival, which attracts beer enthusiasts from around the country. The event serves as a fund-raiser for the Wisconsin Brewers Guild, a nonprofit dedicated to promote and maintain standards of excellence in Wisconsin’s brewing industry.

For more information about the Wisconsin Beer Lovers Festival, available hotel packages and to purchase tickets, visit www.WisconsinBeerLoversFest.com

June 16, 2018

1 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Entry Times:

VIP Guest* – 11:30 a.m.

Beer Enthusiast** – 12:15 p.m.

General Admission*** – 1 p.m.