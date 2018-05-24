A Community Science Journey into the lives of Macro-Invertebrates – A Water Quality Indicator

Join us for an evening of exploring macroscopic creatures that inhabit our water and provide the base of the food chain. Which creatures indicate good water quality for our rivers? Which are more tolerant to pollution? And what are some steps we can take to continue learning and protecting these important beings that live throughout our rivers? We will be accompanied by macroinvertebrate scientists from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.

Thursday, May 24th 5:00 PM to 6:30 PM

Riverside Park 1500 E. Park Pl. Milwaukee, WI 53211

For adults | Pay what you can