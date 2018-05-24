A Community Science Journey into the lives of Macro-Invertebrates – A Water Quality Indicator
Urban Ecology Center - Riverside Park 1500 E. Park Place, Riverside Park, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211
Join us for an evening of exploring macroscopic creatures that inhabit our water and provide the base of the food chain. Which creatures indicate good water quality for our rivers? Which are more tolerant to pollution? And what are some steps we can take to continue learning and protecting these important beings that live throughout our rivers? We will be accompanied by macroinvertebrate scientists from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.
Date and Time
Thursday, May 24th 5:00 PM to 6:30 PM
Location
Riverside Park 1500 E. Park Pl. Milwaukee, WI 53211
Price
For adults | Pay what you can