A Conversation at Ten Chimneys with Meredith Baxter

SATURDAY, MAY 26TH | 7pm | A Conversation with Meredith Baxter

The Celebrated Conversation Series at Ten Chimneys Welcomes Meredith Baxter

Star of Family Ties, The Young and the Restless, Finding Carter and more

Ms. Baxter, the eminently talented Emmy Award nominated actress, will grace the stage of Ten Chimneys on the evening of May 26th. She is well known for her role on the series Family Ties where she played Elyse Keaton, the matriarch of the Keaton family, as well as for roles on The Young and the Restless, Finding Carter, Family, Bridget Loves Bernie and more. One of her nominations was for the title role in the 1992 TV film A Woman Scorned: The Betty Broderick Story. She continues to tackle difficult roles which frankly address social issues relevant today. She has enjoyed a successful career as an actress in, and producer of, dozens of TV movies and specials. In 2009, she wrote her memoir, Untied. In recent years, she has created a skin care line, "Meredith Baxter Simple Works", which raises funds for her breast cancer research foundation.

There are four levels of seating for this program: $100, $75, $50, $35

Also, on the afternoon of May 26th, join us for cake and champagne celebrating Ten Chimneys Day, the state of Wisconsin's officially recognized day paying tribute to the historic significance of Ten Chimneys and the ongoing impact of Ten Chimneys Foundation.

Please ring (262) 968-4110 to reserve your seat or to learn more.

www.tenchimneys.org