A Conversation with George Winston
Steinway Piano Gallery 11550 W. North Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53226
Monday, December 18, 2017
7-8:30pm
Steinway Piano Gallery of Milwaukee
11550 W. North Ave
Wauwatosa, WI 53226
Phone: 414-727-5995
“A Conversation with George Winston” – George will take questions from our audience with Steinway Piano Gallery of Milwaukee's own Brian Myers as moderator. They will cover such topics as Vince Guaraldi’s life and work, including creating the score for “Peanuts” films, natural landscapes and how they lead to musical inspiration, and George’s unique approach to performing as a soloist on the piano.
This is designed for an audience of music lovers as opposed to an audience of musicians, but George will incorporate elements of his workshop into the conversation. We also expect plenty of twists and turns; we’ll delve deeply into all his musical influences – especially New Orleans piano traditions - as well as his work on slack-key guitar and solo harmonica.
Reserve your seat by contacting Brian at brian@steinwayofmilwaukee.com or 414-727-5995.