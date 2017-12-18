Monday, December 18, 2017

7-8:30pm

Steinway Piano Gallery of Milwaukee

11550 W. North Ave

Wauwatosa, WI 53226

Phone: 414-727-5995

“A Conversation with George Winston” – George will take questions from our audience with Steinway Piano Gallery of Milwaukee's own Brian Myers as moderator. They will cover such topics as Vince Guaraldi’s life and work, including creating the score for “Peanuts” films, natural landscapes and how they lead to musical inspiration, and George’s unique approach to performing as a soloist on the piano.

This is designed for an audience of music lovers as opposed to an audience of musicians, but George will incorporate elements of his workshop into the conversation. We also expect plenty of twists and turns; we’ll delve deeply into all his musical influences – especially New Orleans piano traditions - as well as his work on slack-key guitar and solo harmonica.

Reserve your seat by contacting Brian at brian@steinwayofmilwaukee.com or 414-727-5995.