The United Nations Association – Greater Milwaukee Chapter invites you to…

“A Historical Survey of United Nations Successes & Failures from 1945 to the Present"

A Presentation by Gary Shellman, PhD

Free & Open to the Public

Saturday – January 13th, 2018 from 10 AM – 12 Noon

Redeemer Lutheran Church 631 N. 19th Street (Rear Entrance) – Milwaukee, WI

Dr. Shellman will focus on significant United Nation (UN) successes and failures in its 72-year history and conclude with a brief assessment of the outlook for UN - United States relations today. The United Nations represents the end of colonialism and was founded in the hope of achieving lasting peace, a healthy world, and improved economic opportunity. The UN is responsible for establishing sovereignty for many of its 193 member states despite regional civil wars, ethnic conflicts, and struggles with disease, illiteracy, and famine.

A creation of the victorious allies (the United States, Great Britain, France, the Soviet Union, and Nationalist China) following the Second World War, the UN pursued a perilous course through the Cold War during the first 45 years of existence and continues to face monumental forces of disorder that challenge the goals of its founding charter.

Gary Shellman, Ph.D., is past President of the United Nations Association (UNA-USA) of Greater Milwaukee, past Commissioner on the former Wisconsin Governor’s Commission on the United Nations, former Deputy Director of the Institute of World Affairs at UW-Milwaukee, and the past Wisconsin Great Decisions Coordinator. Before retiring, he served on the Milwaukee Mayor’s Commission on the UN and attended five UNA-USA national meetings. A historian, his research and teaching focus on 19th and 20th Century Europe. He earned BA and MA degrees at UW-Madison and his doctorate from the University of Iowa.

For more information contact:

Debbie Metke: dmetke@gmail.com (e-mail) 414.881.0904 (phone)

____________________________________________

The United Nations Association - Greater Milwaukee (UNA – GM) is a chapter of the United Nations Association of the United States of America (UNA-USA). The UNA – GM is a group of men and women who stand for peace and justice in the world and believe that the United Nations is an instrumental force in creating a peaceful world and support the work and efforts of the United Nations by educating, inspiring, and mobilizing our Milwaukee Community.

The United Nations Association - Greater Milwaukee meets on the second Saturday of each month from January - June and September - December from 10 AM – Noon at Redeemer Lutheran Church - 631 N. 19th Street (Rear Entrance) in Milwaukee). Each meeting features a presentation & discussion on a specific topic relevant to the work of the United Nations.