"A Light in the Darkness" Choral Concert

UWM Helene Zelazo Center for the Performing Arts 2419 E. Kenwood Blvd., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211

The UWM Concert Chorale, Women’s Choir, Men’s Choir, and Chamber Choir present an evening of seasonal choral music from a variety of styles and time periods.

General – $12; Seniors, UWM Faculty & Staff w/ ID – $8; Students w/ ID, Majors, Under 18 – Free

UWM Helene Zelazo Center for the Performing Arts 2419 E. Kenwood Blvd., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211
