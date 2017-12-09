"A Light in the Darkness" Choral Concert
UWM Helene Zelazo Center for the Performing Arts 2419 E. Kenwood Blvd., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211
The UWM Concert Chorale, Women’s Choir, Men’s Choir, and Chamber Choir present an evening of seasonal choral music from a variety of styles and time periods.
General – $12; Seniors, UWM Faculty & Staff w/ ID – $8; Students w/ ID, Majors, Under 18 – Free
Info
UWM Helene Zelazo Center for the Performing Arts 2419 E. Kenwood Blvd., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211 View Map
Concerts