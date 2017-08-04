"A Mediterranean Christmas"

Event time: 5pm Sat and 3pm Sun

The dichotomy between the Arab and Western worlds dissolves in this unique program that joins America’s preeminent early music ensemble (The Boston Camerata) with an ensemble of Arab musicians from Egypt, Syria, and Morocco (SHARQ), in music spanning more than 700 years, from the various coastal areas around the Mediterranean, all inspired by aspects of the Christmas story.

http://earlymusicnow.org/this-season/bostoncameratasharq/

Price: $29-$59 adults/seniors, $10-$20 students