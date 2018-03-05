A Midsummer Night’s Dream

Presented by Boozy Bard

Replete with love potions, a partial transformation into a donkey, a “shrewd and knavish sprite” and—spoiler alert—a happy ending, Midsummer Night’s Dream is one of Shakespeare’s most beloved comedies. Its comic revelry is perfectly suited to the debauched treatment of Boozy Bard’s bibulous thespians. Each night the actors pick their role du jour from a hat and proceed to perform unprepared and drinking heavily. The audience is encouraged to follow suit by getting sloshed and shouting at the actors, just as Shakespeare would have expected. (Tyler Friedman)