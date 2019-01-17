A Murder is Announced

An announcement in the local paper states the time and place of a murder to occur in Miss Blacklock's Victorian house. The victim is not one of the home's several occupants, but an unexpected and unknown visitor. What follows is a classic Christie puzzle of mixed motives, concealed identities, a second death, a determined Inspector grimly following the twists and turns, and Miss Marple on hand to provide the solution, at some risk to herself in a dramatic confrontation just before the final curtain.

“"The audience will be on the edge of their seats." - Evening Post

