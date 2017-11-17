A Road Traveled

November 17 - December 14, 2017

Opening Reception: Friday Nov. 17, 5-8pm

Artist Talks at 7pm

In contemporary times, technology has largely influenced how we communicate and navigate the world around us. Art reflects these changes as well and beyond that, it can be a way to express and understand the human experience in this new world.

This three-person exhibition explores some of these ideas through various different photographic and technological processes. Jon Horvath's Passages combines literature, GPS technology, and photography to navigate and map Jack Kerouac's On The Road in the Wisconsin landscape. Nate Larson and Marni Shindelman travel to locations geotagged in tweets across the nation, photographing what they find there to give new context and meaning to words shared on social media. Joseph Mougel's work uses nineteenth-century processes, historical photographs, and Google Maps to create new landscapes and explore what it means to know a place and orient oneself in the world.

While different in their approach, each artist uses modern technology to create art that investigates the human experience, mapping journeys in our modern technological world.

Exhibiting Artists: Jon Horvath, Larson Shindelman, and Joseph Mougel

This will be the last show of the semester, so stay tuned for our upcoming shows in Spring 2018!

Gallery Hours

Monday-Friday: Noon-5

Thursday: Noon-7

2200 E. Kenwood Blvd., UWM Union Campus Level W199

For more information, visit unionartgallery.uwm or call (414) 229-6310