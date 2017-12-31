A Roaring '20s New Year's Eve

With its gorgeous art deco architecture, Milwaukee’s Ambassador Hotel has always felt like a window to the past. It won’t take much for the hotel to capture the spirit of the ’20s, then, at this theme party, which features dancing, gaming, specialty cocktails and a red carpet. The 11-piece jazz band The Southport Sound will provide the soundtrack, while the Deco Café will provide dessert and coffee from midnight to 1 a.m. Overnight packages are available.