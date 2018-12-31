A Roaring '20s New Year's Eve with Southport Sound
Ambassador Hotel 2308 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53233
Playing off of the Ambassador Hotel’s gleaming art-deco décor, the hotel’s Roaring ’20s New Year’s Eve party returns for a second year. There will be a speakeasy with gaming (and an LED TV as a prize), live music from the 11-piece Southport Sound, and a midnight balloon drop and champagne toast. Overnight packages, including New Year’s Day brunch for two, are also available.
