A Slice of History—Celebrating Ruth Kohler's 50 Years at JMKAC Event

John Michael Kohler Arts Center 608 New York Ave., Sheboygan, Wisconsin 53081

October 21, 2017

1:00–4:00 p.m.

Join in the festivities as we honor Ruth Kohler’s 50 years at the John Michael Kohler Arts Center. What better way to celebrate than with 50 pies for 50 years? There will also be art-making workshops and a variety of entertainments for an afternoon of family fun.

All ages

FREE

John Michael Kohler Arts Center 608 New York Ave., Sheboygan, Wisconsin 53081
