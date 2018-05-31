Any Number Can Die

A hilarious spoof of the mystery plays of the twenties. Four ingenious murders take place in an island mansion as a pair of elderly detectives set to work on their first case. The ever-present storm, the unexpected guests, the cryptic poem and the missing fortune all add to this inventive-and amusing-whodunit.

TICKETS

Adults – $21.00

Seniors – $18.00

Child – $10.50 (12 and under)

Groups of 15 or more – $16

Value Night (May 31 & June 6) – $10.50

$3 per ticket fee for online order / $1 per ticket fee for phone order

Evenings at 7:30 PM, Saturday Matinee (June 16) at 3 PM, Sunday Matinees at 2 PM

Online sales close 1 hour prior to performance. Tickets may be purchased at Box Office window until showtime.