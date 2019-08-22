Abby Anderson: Jazz Goes Country with FM106.1 (6pm)

Jazz in the Park is Milwaukee’s favorite free, outdoor, summer music series, featuring an eclectic lineup of jazz, big band, funk, R & B, reggae, blues and more. Performers come from across town or across the country. Concerts take place Thursday evenings, 5pm-9pm from May 30 through August 29th, in Cathedral Square Park. Music starts at 6pm, but stop by early for Jazz in the Park Happy Hour and get great drink specials from 5-6pm!

Songwriter/artist Abby Anderson is slated to open as direct support for Rob Thomas on Thomas’s 44-date Chip Tooth Smile Tour, kicking off on May 28th in Red Bank, NJ and running through August 4th with stops in New York, Los Angeles, and Nashville. Additionally, Anderson is confirmed to perform at multiple music festivals this summer including Stagecoach, Off the Rails, Country Thunder, and Tortuga. Marking her first appearance, the Black River Entertainment artist made her debut performance at C2C in London on March 8th. Teaming up with fellow country newcomer Jimmie Allen, Anderson and Allen released their cover of “Shallow” from the Oscar-nominated film A Star is Born. Watch the music video here. Named one of The Bobby Bones Show’s “Class of 2019,” Anderson is also one of MusicRow’s “Next Big Thing for 2019,” and is included in Sounds Like Nashville’s “19 New Country Artists to Watch in 2019.” Since the release of her debut EP I’m Good, Anderson has earned over 25 million streams, caught the attention of fans worldwide and has had the privilege to open for some of Country’s brightest stars including Kelsea Ballerini, Bobby Bones, Billy Currington, Devin Dawson, Russell Dickerson, Brett Eldredge, Walker Hayes, Chase Rice, and more.