Abby Jeanne's "Fire in February" w/Lucille Furs
Company Brewing 735 E. Center St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53212
"Fire in February": A Residency with Abby Jeanne,
presented by Milwaukee Record, 88.9 Radio Milwaukee & 91.7 WMSE.
This week Abby brings Lucille Furs from Chicago, IL.
Every Monday night in February, Company Brewing will open its doors special for its first-ever residency. Each night Abby will perform and share the stage with a special guest opener, as well as some of Milwaukee's favorite DJ's!
Tickets for all shows are $10 + a special package of $30 for all four!: http://bit.ly/abby_tickets
6:30PM - Doors
7:30PM - support band
8:30PM - Abby Jeanne
Performances by
Monday Feb.5th- LUCILLE FURS (CHICAGO)
Monday Feb.12- KLASSIK
Monday Feb.19- FIONA SILVER (NYC)
Monday Feb-26-ROSE OF THE WEST