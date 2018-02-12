Abby Jeanne's "Fire in February" w/Klassik (6:30pm)

"Fire in February": A Residency with Abby Jeanne,

presented by Milwaukee Record, 88.9 Radio Milwaukee & 91.7 WMSE.

This week Abby brings Klassik.

Every Monday night in February, Company Brewing will open its doors special for its first-ever residency. Each night Abby will perform and share the stage with a special guest opener, as well as some of Milwaukee's favorite DJ's!

Tickets for all shows are $10 + a special package of $30 for all four!: http://bit.ly/abby_tickets

6:30PM - Doors

7:30PM - support band

8:30PM - Abby Jeanne

Performances by

Monday Feb.5th- LUCILLE FURS (CHICAGO)

Monday Feb.12- KLASSIK

Monday Feb.19- FIONA SILVER (NYC)

Monday Feb-26-ROSE OF THE WEST