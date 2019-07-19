ABORTION AF: THE TOUR
The Underground Collaborative 161 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203
Enjoy some laughs and support women’s rights all at the same time!
ABORTION AF: THE TOUR
presented by Abortion Access Front
Enjoy some laughs and support women’s rights all at the same time!
Featuring live comedy from:
Aparna Nancherla (Comedy Central’s Corporate)
Lizz Winstead (The Daily Show Co-Creator; Founder, Abortion Access Front)
Jenny Yang (Busy Tonight on E!)
Jaye McBride (New York Comedy Festival)
Jill Sobule (singer/songwriter)
Tickets only $15 in advance, $20 day of show, $50 “We Won’t Go Back(Stage)” VIP Pass
Doors open at 7pm, show at 8pm
A limited number of VIP passes will be available! Get a VIP: We Won’t Go Back(Stage) Pass, meet and greet with the performers after the show and sit right up front in the VIP section! $50 and a very limited number will be sold!