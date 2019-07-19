Enjoy some laughs and support women’s rights all at the same time!

ABORTION AF: THE TOUR

presented by Abortion Access Front

Enjoy some laughs and support women’s rights all at the same time!

Featuring live comedy from:

Aparna Nancherla (Comedy Central’s Corporate)

Lizz Winstead (The Daily Show Co-Creator; Founder, Abortion Access Front)

Jenny Yang (Busy Tonight on E!)

Jaye McBride (New York Comedy Festival)

Jill Sobule (singer/songwriter)

Tickets only $15 in advance, $20 day of show, $50 “We Won’t Go Back(Stage)” VIP Pass

Doors open at 7pm, show at 8pm

A limited number of VIP passes will be available! Get a VIP: We Won’t Go Back(Stage) Pass, meet and greet with the performers after the show and sit right up front in the VIP section! $50 and a very limited number will be sold!