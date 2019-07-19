ABORTION AF: THE TOUR

The Underground Collaborative 161 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203

Enjoy some laughs and support women’s rights all at the same time!

presented by Abortion Access Front

Featuring live comedy from:

Aparna Nancherla (Comedy Central’s Corporate)

Lizz Winstead (The Daily Show Co-Creator; Founder, Abortion Access Front)

Jenny Yang (Busy Tonight on E!)

Jaye McBride (New York Comedy Festival)

Jill Sobule (singer/songwriter)

Tickets only $15 in advance, $20 day of show, $50 “We Won’t Go Back(Stage)” VIP Pass

Doors open at 7pm, show at 8pm

A limited number of VIP passes will be available! Get a VIP: We Won’t Go Back(Stage) Pass, meet and greet with the performers after the show and sit right up front in the VIP section! $50 and a very limited number will be sold!

Info

The Underground Collaborative 161 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203
Activist, Comedy, Misc. Events
