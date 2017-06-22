Acacia Theatre Company presents: This Other Love

Event time: Fri., July 14th at 7:30 PM; Sat., July 15th at 7:30 PM; Sun., July 16th at 3 PM; Thurs., July 20th at 7:30 PM; Fri., July 21st at 7:30 PM; Sat., July 22nd at 4 PM; Sun., July 23rd at 3 PM.

Acacia Theatre presents “This Other Love,” a play fusing events from the life of Dorothy Day, co-founder of the Catholic Worker movement. “This Other Love” remembers Day as a common-law wife expecting her first child in a cottage on the beach of Staten Island. A surprise visit from Peter Maurin, eccentric activist and future co-founder, revives Day’s passion to work with the poor. Her struggle to take heart, overcome objections and follow God’s call is the focus of Patty McCarty’s play, a world premiere at Acacia.

Price: The single ticket prices for the season are $16 for adults, and $13 for seniors, full-time students, and full-time clergy. More information is available by calling (414) 744-5995 or visiting www.acaciatheatre.com.