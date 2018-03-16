Acacia Theatre Company Presents "The Hiding Place"

Acacia Theatre Company considers how the light of love can penetrate even the darkest recesses of despair in “The Hiding Place,” adapted from the book by John and Elizabeth Sherrill. In wartime Holland, the ten Boom family take part in the anti-Nazi resistance by quietly sheltering Jewish refugees in their small house – until their “hiding place” is discovered. The play is the remarkable true story of Corrie and Betsie ten Boom and their courage, endurance and hope in the face of injustice.

This newly revised version of Acacia's original stage adaptation by Bradley Winkler is directed by Therese Goode.

The performances will be given in Concordia University Wisconsin’s Todd Wehr Auditorium, 12800 North Lake Shore Drive in Mequon, Wis.

Performances

Fri., March 16 at 7:30 PM; Sat., March 17 at 7:30 PM; Sun., March 18 at 3:00 PM; Thurs., March 22 at 7:30 PM; Fri., March 23 at 7:30 PM; Sat., March 24 at 4:00 PM; Sun., March 25 at 3:00 PM.

Season Subscription and Single Ticket Information

The single ticket prices for the season are $16 for adults, and $13 for seniors, full-time students, and full-time clergy. More information is available by calling (414) 744-5995 or visiting www.acaciatheatre.com.