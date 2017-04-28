Event time: 4:30pm-6pm

The opening reception for the exhibit “Accessing History: Unmasking the Process of Preservation” will be held on Wednesday, May 3, 2017 from 4:30 pm to 6 pm in the Fourth Floor Exhibition Gallery of the UWM Golda Meir Library, 2311 E. Hartford Ave.

The opening will include a brief introduction to the exhibition along with a hands-on experience with rare library materials and preservation tools.

The exhibit runs through June 30, 2017. For more information or special needs, call 414-229-4345

Price: Free and open to the public