Event time: 7:30pm

Chicago sketch comedy troupe The Accountants of Homeland Security has a 20-year record of producing sharp, timely political comedy. Spurred into action by the Trump administration's antics, this is the group's first full-length sketch comedy show since the George W. Bush years. For one night only, The Accountants Of Homeland Security come to Milwaukee to perform their full progressive political sketch comedy revue, The Final Final Countdown .

The Accountants of Homeland Security previously hosted Laughing Liberally Chicago , a long-running, critically acclaimed variety show with a progressive bent at Chicago's No Exit Cafe. They are regular performers at Laughing Liberally Milwaukee , a monthly political comedy show which is produced and hosted by one of the Accountants, Milwaukee satirist Matthew Filipowicz .

In The Final Final Countdown the Accountants take satirical shots at the racist, sexist, homophobic, climate change denying actions of President Trump and his Alt Right supporters.

The Accountants Of Homeland Security are Tim Grimes , Nick Garcia, Matthew Filipowicz , and Zach Zajac .

Advance tickets and info at http://accountantsofhomelandsecurity.com/

Price: 10