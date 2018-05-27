Aces High w/Master of Puppets

Next Sunday, May 27th, join us at Paulie’s Pub and Eatery with our brothers, Master of Puppets for a Memorial Day bash that you will NOT forget!!!

Metallica Ticket Giveaway! Buy a Drink from 8-11pm and Qualify for a pair of tickets to the Metallica show at the New Arena!!!! Must be 21 and Must Be Present to Win!!

This is gonna be one for the books folks, and it’s a FREE SHOW!!!! That’s right, NO COVER!!!!! Show starts at 8pm. See ya all there!

UP THE IRONS!!!