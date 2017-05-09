Aces High Presents: Brew Town Throwdown

Brew Town Pub & Grill (South Milwaukee) 1902 17th Ave., South Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53172

Event time: 9:30pm

WE'RE BACK!!!! Saturday, May 20th, we will be rocking Brew Town Pub and Grill in South Milwaukee! This show marks Aces High's 3 year anniversary as a band! So come on out and party with us!!! Show starts at 9:30. NO COVER!!! See you all there!

UP THE IRONS

Price: NO COVER!!!

Live Music/Performance
