ACG presents: Peter Yarrow and Noel Paul Stookey of Peter, Paul and Mary

The iconic folk trio Peter, Paul and Mary made music together for nearly 50 years. In this intimate evening of song and reflection, Peter and Paul remember their enduring anthems of social change including “If I had a Hammer” and “Puff the Magic Dragon,”the historic impact they had upon the world of civil liberties by marching on Washington and Selma with Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr, and the woman who completed their tri-force of positivity, Mary Travers.

Premium are $75 (plus $4 fee) and mid-level/side $55 (plus $3 fee).