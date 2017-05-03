Acoustic Blu Duo (5pm)

Fresh Thyme Farmer's Market Menomonee Falls N89 W16849 Appleton Ave., Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin 53051

Event time: 5pm-8pm

The ACOUSTIC BLU DUO is proud to perform during Grand Opening Week at the Fresh Thyme Farmers Market in Menomonee Falls!

Come out to see this great new store, pick up some fresh produce...and much more!

Acoustic Blu Duo starts at 5pm on Grand Opening evening!

https://www.freshthyme.com/go/menomonee-falls/

Price: FREE!

Fresh Thyme Farmer's Market Menomonee Falls N89 W16849 Appleton Ave., Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin 53051
