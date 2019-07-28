Acoustic Blu Duo (1pm)
Old Town Beer Hall N116 W15841 Main St., Germantown, Wisconsin 53022
We are so excited to return to the Beer Garden at Jerry's Old Town Inn and Von Rothenburg Bier Stube in Germantown this summer!
Come on out for a stein of your favorite brew, listen to some tunes, and enjoy this beautiful setting in downtown Germantown. We'll even fit in a chorus or two of Ein Prosit!
Prost!
