Acoustic Blu Duo (5:30pm)
Beanies Mexican Restaurant (Port Washington) 102 E. Grand Ave., City of Port Washington, Wisconsin 53074
Come join us on the patio for our first gig at Beanie's Mexican Restaurant in beautiful Port Washington!
We'll be playing an early show, from 5;30pm-7:30pm out on their patio! (or indoors in their dining area if weather is inclement)
Check out their great Mexican food & drink menu on their website listed below:
https://beaniesmexican.com/
Info
Beanies Mexican Restaurant (Port Washington) 102 E. Grand Ave., City of Port Washington, Wisconsin 53074 View Map
Live Music/Performance